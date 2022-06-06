IN PICTURES: 23 pictures of Platinum Jubilee celebrations in and around Scarborough

In Scalby, a big street party took place on the High Street. Coast and County Radio provided music with their trailer.
In Cayton, a Jubilee Fun Day was organised at the playing fields. There was live music, bird of prey displays, a bouncy castle and performances from Anne Taylor's Academy of Dance. There was also mini challenges, such as a fun run, a football challenge and a cycling challenge.
At Friarage Community Primary School, children and staff got to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee with face painting and selfies with a cardboard cut out of the Queen. Children also recieved a special Jubilee coin from Councillor Janet Jefferson.
