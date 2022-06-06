IN PICTURES: 23 pictures of Platinum Jubilee celebrations in and around Scarborough

In Scalby, a big street party took place on the High Street. Coast and County Radio provided music with their trailer.

In Cayton, a Jubilee Fun Day was organised at the playing fields. There was live music, bird of prey displays, a bouncy castle and performances from Anne Taylor's Academy of Dance. There was also mini challenges, such as a fun run, a football challenge and a cycling challenge.

At Friarage Community Primary School, children and staff got to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee with face painting and selfies with a cardboard cut out of the Queen. Children also recieved a special Jubilee coin from Councillor Janet Jefferson.

There are more photos from these events, and others, in The Scarborough News, out on Thursday June 9.

1. Jubilee celebrations Ann Golder and Lynda Nesley enjoying Cayton's Jubilee Fun Day.

2. Jubilee celebrations Neve and Emily having fun celebrating at Scalby.

3. Jubilee celebrations Friarage Community Primary School create a human '70' to honor the Queen.

4. Jubilee celebrations A very festive rain hat, just in case in Scalby.