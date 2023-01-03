IN PICTURES: 24 images from an exhilarating New Year's Day Dip in Scarborough

Dozens of people braved the ice cold North Sea in a bid to raise funds for charity on New Years Day.

The annual event, organised by the Scarborough Lions Club, took place in South Bay, and dozens of costumed participants took part to raise money for both the Lions and the charity of their choice.

Alan Deacon, who organisers the event on behalf of the Lions Club, said: “ It went extremely well, we had more than 150 dippers and at least 5,000 watching.

"We hope to have raised around £2,000, but of course, the dippers will have raised much more for their chosen charities.

"I’d like to thank the Scarborough Sub Aqua Club who were in the sea to keep everyone safe, the Mountain Rescue Team for health and safety support, the Lifeboathouse for the use of their facilities and the rowing club for allowing everyone to get changed and most importantly, to get warm afterwards.”

Photographer Richard Ponter entered the waves to capture some spectacular images of those brave enough to face the cold.

1. Scarborough New Year's Day Dip 2023 The crowd watch the participants Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2. Scarborough New Year's Day Dip 2023 The crowd wait for the start Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3. Scarborough New Year's Day Dip 2023 Belle of the ball Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4. Scarborough New Year's Day Dip 2023 It might be blue, but it's not Hawaii! Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales