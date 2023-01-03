News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: 24 images from an exhilarating New Year's Day Dip in Scarborough

Dozens of people braved the ice cold North Sea in a bid to raise funds for charity on New Years Day.

By Louise Perrin
59 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 4:54pm

The annual event, organised by the Scarborough Lions Club, took place in South Bay, and dozens of costumed participants took part to raise money for both the Lions and the charity of their choice.

Alan Deacon, who organisers the event on behalf of the Lions Club, said: “ It went extremely well, we had more than 150 dippers and at least 5,000 watching.

"We hope to have raised around £2,000, but of course, the dippers will have raised much more for their chosen charities.

"I’d like to thank the Scarborough Sub Aqua Club who were in the sea to keep everyone safe, the Mountain Rescue Team for health and safety support, the Lifeboathouse for the use of their facilities and the rowing club for allowing everyone to get changed and most importantly, to get warm afterwards.”

Photographer Richard Ponter entered the waves to capture some spectacular images of those brave enough to face the cold.

1. Scarborough New Year's Day Dip 2023

The crowd watch the participants

Photo: Richard Ponter

2. Scarborough New Year's Day Dip 2023

The crowd wait for the start

Photo: Richard Ponter

3. Scarborough New Year's Day Dip 2023

Belle of the ball

Photo: Richard Ponter

4. Scarborough New Year's Day Dip 2023

It might be blue, but it's not Hawaii!

Photo: Richard Ponter

