People from across the area flocked to the pretty Esk Valley village to examine horses, sheep, cattle and a range of small animals.

North York Moors Birds of Prey and Elaine Hill and her Ducks fascinated onlookers, while children with painted faces smiled as they wandered around the show with ice creams and balloons.

Photographer Richard Ponter went along to capture some of the best images from the day.

Joseph and Charlotte Johnson with a Highland Bull

Louise Bunyan and daughter Isabelle ready for the show

Striking a pose

Evellyn Dalby with an Ashy Faced Owl