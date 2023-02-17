IN PICTURES: 25 photos that capture the joy of Skipping Day over the years
Skipping on Shrove Tuesday has been celebrated in Scarborough for over a century.
By Louise Perrin
1 hour ago
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 6:40pm
The tradition goes back to at least 1903, and there are various theories as to how it started, one is that at this time of year fishermen would sort their ropes and nets and give those not fit for fishing to children to play with.
However it began, Skipping Day is one of the most popular events on the Scarborough calendar, browse our gallery of images and see if our photographer captured you and your friends jumping the rope.
Page 1 of 7