Wheatcroft School friends having fun on the busy Foreshore Road in 2012

IN PICTURES: 25 photos that capture the joy of Skipping Day over the years

Skipping on Shrove Tuesday has been celebrated in Scarborough for over a century.

By Louise Perrin
1 hour ago
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 6:40pm

The tradition goes back to at least 1903, and there are various theories as to how it started, one is that at this time of year fishermen would sort their ropes and nets and give those not fit for fishing to children to play with.

However it began, Skipping Day is one of the most popular events on the Scarborough calendar, browse our gallery of images and see if our photographer captured you and your friends jumping the rope.

1. Skipping Day through the years

Mayor Herbert Tindall joins in the fun, with help from Mayoress Annie Tindall(L) and Jacob Jackson, 8 and his grandma, Lucy Jackson(R)

Photo: Andrew Higgins

2. Skipping Day through the years

Skipping Day fun on the Foreshore.

Photo: Andrew Higgins

3. Skipping Day through the years

Jumping for joy!

Photo: Richard Ponter

4. Skipping Day through the years

Family fun for the Cooke's, dad David(L) and mum Debbie, with their sons Jake and Joe (2nd R) and their cousin Thomas McNally(2nd L). Both David and Debbie came skipping when they were kids.

Photo: Andrew Higgins

Scarborough