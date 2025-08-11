Saturday fun at Whitby Regatta.placeholder image
Saturday fun at Whitby Regatta.

IN PICTURES: 25 wonderful photos of Whitby Regatta West Cliff events and sea swim

By Duncan Atkins
Published 11th Aug 2025, 10:33 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2025, 11:02 BST
Whitby Regatta once again proved to be a huge magnet with thousands swarming to the coast to enjoy the most of what the festivities offered.

Saturday’s sea swim was popular again while families enjoyed the entertainments along the West Cliff.

Strong winds on Saturday forced cancellation of the rowing races, but there was plenty of rowing action on the Sunday – more photos to come!

The TARDIS and a Dalek keep order on the cliff. photo: Brian Murfield

1. Whitby Regatta West Cliff

The TARDIS and a Dalek keep order on the cliff. photo: Brian Murfield Photo: Brian Murfield

Photo Sales
Family enjoying a ride. photo: Brian Murfield.

2. Whitby Regatta West Cliff

Family enjoying a ride. photo: Brian Murfield. Photo: Brian Murfield

Photo Sales
Captain Cook enjoys the fun of the fair. photo: Brian Murfield

3. Whitby Regatta West Cliff

Captain Cook enjoys the fun of the fair. photo: Brian Murfield Photo: Brian Murfield

Photo Sales
Families enjoying regatta. photo: Brian Murfield

4. Whitby Regatta West Cliff

Families enjoying regatta. photo: Brian Murfield Photo: Brian Murfield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice