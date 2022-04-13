IN PICTURES: 26 photos of Scarborough's Scalby Walk from the last decade

Scalby Walk returns Monday April 18 for its 61st event.

The walk will begin at 10.30am from The Plough Inn in Scalby, where walkers will walk to the Red Lion in Cloughton, and back.

The route includes refreshment breaks for half a pint of bitter, lager or squash at four different pubs on the route, including The Three Jolly Sailors in Burniston, The Red Lion in Cloughton, The Blacksmiths Arms in Cloughton and The Oak Wheel in Burniston.

Scalby Walk started in Easter Monday 1959 and began as a bet in The Plough Inn, Scalby between Mr Frank ‘Sparky’ Sparks and a group of young men. Mr Sparks was scolding some young men for going everywhere by car, even from pub to pub and he bet them that he could walk to Burniston and Cloughton and consume a pint in each pub along the way, and back to Scalby quicker and with less fatigue than they could.

Mr Sparks won the bet, and now walkers walk the same route each Easter Monday to raise money for charity.

1. History of Scalby Walk 2019 walkers ready for the hike! Pictured are John White, Tom Gillom, Annabel and Jamie Wallis, ,Tom Harrison, Ellie Geall, Ian Anderson and Jack Rewcroft.

2. History of Scalby Walk Walkers in 2019 dress up as each of the pubs.

3. History of Scalby Walk In 2013, Basil takes a close look at the camera, with Scalby School friends Liberty Ashton, Kaitlin Wright and Millie Dodds

4. History of Scalby Walk In 2015, Joanne Rowe and Liz Forbes-Browne dressed up as Shrek and Princess Fiona.