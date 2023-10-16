News you can trust since 1882
McCain Yorkshire Coast Fun Run 2023

IN PICTURES: 27 pictures from the McCain Yorkshire Coast Fun Run 2023

The annual Yorkshire Coast Fun Run sponsored by McCain returned to the town this weekend.
By Louise French
Published 16th Oct 2023, 14:55 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 14:56 BST

Participants travelled from across Yorkshire to take part in the event, which runs alongside the McCain 10K for more seasoned athletes.

Photographer Richard Ponter took advantage of the weather to capture some fantastic pictures as runners made their way along the seafront course at what has to be one of the most scenic road races in the UK.

The runners pass beneath Spa Bridge

1. McCain Yorkshire Coast Fun Run 2023

The runners pass beneath Spa Bridge Photo: Richard Ponter

Competitors of all ages joined the run

2. McCain Yorkshire Coast Fun Run 2023

Competitors of all ages joined the run Photo: Richard Ponter

Scarborough looking pretty as a picture in the background

3. McCain Yorkshire Coast Fun Run 2023

Scarborough looking pretty as a picture in the background Photo: Richard Ponter

People watching offered encouragement to the runners

4. McCain Yorkshire Coast Fun Run 2023

People watching offered encouragement to the runners Photo: Richard Ponter

