IN PICTURES: 27 pictures from the McCain Yorkshire Coast Fun Run 2023
The annual Yorkshire Coast Fun Run sponsored by McCain returned to the town this weekend.
By Louise French
Published 16th Oct 2023, 14:55 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 14:56 BST
Participants travelled from across Yorkshire to take part in the event, which runs alongside the McCain 10K for more seasoned athletes.
Photographer Richard Ponter took advantage of the weather to capture some fantastic pictures as runners made their way along the seafront course at what has to be one of the most scenic road races in the UK.
