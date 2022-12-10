The Ladies Real Monty 2022 took place on Saturday December 3 at Cayton Bay Holiday Park.

Thirty brave women took to the stage for an inspiring 14-minute performance which saw those watching taken through a multitude of emotions from elation to tears.

The ‘big reveal’ at the end almost lifted the roof in the Show Bar as the women removed theirs bras before raising their fans to deafening cheers from the audience.

The performance raised more than £15,000 for cancer charities, Children with Cancer UK, Breast Cancer Now and Cancer Reasearch UK.

Browse our gallery to see some of the best images from the night.

Local talent was on show in the build up to the performance including: Anne Taylor's Academy of Dance, Francesca Santamaria,Krystal, Joel and Rebecca Kelly

