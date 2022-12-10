News you can trust since 1882
The Ladies Real Monty 2022

IN PICTURES: 28 images from The Ladies Real Monty 2022 at Cayton Bay, near Scarborough

The Ladies Real Monty 2022 took place on Saturday December 3 at Cayton Bay Holiday Park.

By Louise Perrin
20 minutes ago
Updated 10th Dec 2022, 2:40pm

Thirty brave women took to the stage for an inspiring 14-minute performance which saw those watching taken through a multitude of emotions from elation to tears.

The ‘big reveal’ at the end almost lifted the roof in the Show Bar as the women removed theirs bras before raising their fans to deafening cheers from the audience.

The performance raised more than £15,000 for cancer charities, Children with Cancer UK, Breast Cancer Now and Cancer Reasearch UK.

Browse our gallery to see some of the best images from the night.

1. The Ladies Real Monty 2022

Lorraine and Adele

Photo: The Ladies Real Monty 2022

2. The Ladies Real Monty 2022

Singing Sweet Caroline

Photo: The Ladies Real Monty 2022

3. The Ladies Real Monty 2022

Local talent was on show in the build up to the performance including: Anne Taylor's Academy of Dance, Francesca Santamaria,Krystal, Joel and Rebecca Kelly

Photo: Paul Calvert

4. The Ladies Real Monty 2022

The ladies after the performance

Photo: The Ladies Real Monty 2022

