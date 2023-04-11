News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: 28 photos from Scarborough's Scalby Walk 2023

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 12:58 BST

At this year’s event, there were 250 registrations and more people turned up on the day to raise money for the Spark Project.

First Resident Lady and Man were Emma Hopper and Steven Hopper.

First Non-Resident Lady was Elizabeth Haynes.

Oldest Resident Man and Lady were Brian Beever and Jean Beever.

First Junior was Samson Grunwell and first dog was Wallace.

The Scalby Walk began on Easter Monday in 1959 after Mr Frank Sparks bet a group of young men he could walk from Scalby to Cloughton and back, having a pint in each pub quicker than they could. Mr Sparks won the bet, and each Easter Monday since, a charity walk has taken place.

The route now includes refreshment breaks for half a pint of bitter, lager or squash at four different pubs on the route, including The Three Jolly Sailors in Burniston, The Red Lion in Cloughton, The Blacksmiths Arms in Cloughton and The Oak Wheel in Burniston.

Each year, the charity walk raises money for a different cause and this year, the walk raised money for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Check out our images below and see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know!

