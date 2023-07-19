IN PICTURES: 29 of your photos from prom season 2023 in and around Bridlington
Here is a selection of Bridlington Free Press reader’s photos from prom season this year.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:09 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 16:13 BST
The long-awaited proms have finally arrived in the Bridlington area and hundreds of students got their glad rags on for the special occasion.
Photos submitted from readers have been fantastic this year, with an array of beautiful outfits, cars- even a horse was made glamorous for the event!
