IN PICTURES: 29 of your photos from prom season 2023 in and around Bridlington

Here is a selection of Bridlington Free Press reader’s photos from prom season this year.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:09 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 16:13 BST

The long-awaited proms have finally arrived in the Bridlington area and hundreds of students got their glad rags on for the special occasion.

Photos submitted from readers have been fantastic this year, with an array of beautiful outfits, cars- even a horse was made glamorous for the event!

To submit a photo to the gallery, please email [email protected]

Here is Carrieanne Walkington from Hornsea School looking lovely in lilac.

Here is Carrieanne Walkington from Hornsea School looking lovely in lilac. Photo: Carrieanne Walkington

This is Lauren Artley from Headlands School looking fabulous on her horse Flynn- one of the more unusual methods of transport this year!

This is Lauren Artley from Headlands School looking fabulous on her horse Flynn- one of the more unusual methods of transport this year! Photo: Emma Artley

Here is Chase Wingrove looking very smart next to his stunning prom transport.

Here is Chase Wingrove looking very smart next to his stunning prom transport. Photo: Brenda Wingrove

Alex McKendry from Headlands School in a beautiful dress that they designed themselves!

Alex McKendry from Headlands School in a beautiful dress that they designed themselves! Photo: Marie McKendry

