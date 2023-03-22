IN PICTURES: 29 photos of Scarborough's Festive Spectacular Charity Carol Concert as it ends after 25 years

It was announced yesterday that Scarborough's Festive Spectacular Charity Carol Concert will come to an end after 25 years.

The annual concert, which has raised more than £96,000 for local causes over the last 25 years, has been a popular tradition for the people of Scarborough at Christmas time.

The Festive Spectacular was, for many years, hosted by the late Harry Gration, and last year by Adam Tomlinson from BBC Radio York who ably stepped in to fill his shoes.

You can read about the ending of the Festive Spectacular Charity Carol Concert here.

Check out our photos below from the previous 25 years of the event!

1 . Festive Spectacular The Festive Spectacular is promoted by Nigel Wood and Spa Manager Jo Agar, pictured here in 2017. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Festive Spectacular The Festive Spectacular cheque presentation at Scarborough's Town Hall in 2019. Secretary for the Festive spectacular Eileen Cole, Mike Tyas of Westway Open Arms, Mayor Joe Plant, Capt Angela Noble, Police Cadet Mally Leybourn,Trish Kinsella of The Rainbow Centre, Graham Elliot Committee meber of festive group, Major Steve Noble and Organiser Nigel Wood. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Festive Spectacular The choir of children from local schools at the Festive Spectacular on Saturday December 6, 2014. Photo: Harry Atkinson Photo Sales

4 . Festive Spectacular The choir of children from local schools on Saturday December 6, 2014. Photo: Harry Atkinson Photo Sales