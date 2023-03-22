IN PICTURES: 29 photos of Scarborough's Festive Spectacular Charity Carol Concert as it ends after 25 years
It was announced yesterday that Scarborough's Festive Spectacular Charity Carol Concert will come to an end after 25 years.
The annual concert, which has raised more than £96,000 for local causes over the last 25 years, has been a popular tradition for the people of Scarborough at Christmas time.
The Festive Spectacular was, for many years, hosted by the late Harry Gration, and last year by Adam Tomlinson from BBC Radio York who ably stepped in to fill his shoes.
Check out our photos below from the previous 25 years of the event!