IN PICTURES: 30 famous faces who lived or were born in Scarborough and Whitby

The Yorkshire coast has plenty of famous faces across stage, screen, sports, music, literature and more...
Here are a selection notable individuals and hometown heroes who have put Scarborough borough firmly on the map. See how many of these famous people you knew were born, lived or worked in Scarborough and Whitby.
1. Adam Lyth
Born in Whitby, Adam Lyth is a test cricketer who has played for Yorkshire County Cricket Club and England.
Photo: Laurence Griffiths
2. Charles Laughton
Born in Scarborough in 1899, Charles Laughton was a stage and film actor. He was notable for a wide range of classical and modern parts, with his career taking him to Broadway and Hollywood. He won an Oscar for his role in The Private Life of Henry VIII.
Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images
3. David Atherton
Born in Whitby, David Atherton won the 2019 series of The Great British Bake Off and has since gone on to have a career writing and presenting.
Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images
4. Bill Nicholson OBE
Born in Scarborough, Bill Nicholson had a 55-year football career with Tottenham Hotspur as a player and manager. He won eight major trophies in 16 years as manager.
Photo: Robert Stiggins/Daily Express/Getty Images