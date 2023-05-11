News you can trust since 1882
Coronation celebrations continued into Monday.

IN PICTURES: 30 more photographs of Scarborough enjoying the Coronation including your pictures

People in Scarborough continued to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III with picnics and parties being held across the borough.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 11th May 2023, 10:00 BST

The Scarborough News photogrpaher Richard Ponter visited Cayton, Friarage School and Ebenezeer Church to capture images of those who celebrated the Coronation of King Charles III.

Resident’s in the borough also emailed in pictures of their own celebrations, which have been included in this feature.

Check out the images below from the glorious celebrations that took place on Monday May 8, and over the weekend.

Family fun at Cayton Jubilee Hall.

1. Celebrating the Coronation in Scarborough

Family fun at Cayton Jubilee Hall. Photo: Richard Ponter


Dressed for the occasion!

2. Celebrating the Coronation in Scarborough

Dressed for the occasion! Photo: Richard Ponter


Having fun at Cayton Jubilee Hall!

3. Celebrating the Coronation in Scarborough

Having fun at Cayton Jubilee Hall! Photo: Richard Ponter


A big cheer for the new King.

4. Celebrating the Coronation in Scarborough

A big cheer for the new King. Photo: Richard Ponter


