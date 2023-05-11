IN PICTURES: 30 more photographs of Scarborough enjoying the Coronation including your pictures

People in Scarborough continued to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III with picnics and parties being held across the borough.

The Scarborough News photogrpaher Richard Ponter visited Cayton, Friarage School and Ebenezeer Church to capture images of those who celebrated the Coronation of King Charles III.

Resident’s in the borough also emailed in pictures of their own celebrations, which have been included in this feature.

Check out the images below from the glorious celebrations that took place on Monday May 8, and over the weekend.

1 . Celebrating the Coronation in Scarborough Family fun at Cayton Jubilee Hall. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Celebrating the Coronation in Scarborough Dressed for the occasion! Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Celebrating the Coronation in Scarborough Having fun at Cayton Jubilee Hall! Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4 . Celebrating the Coronation in Scarborough A big cheer for the new King. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales