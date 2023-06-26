IN PICTURES: 31 Images from a warm and sunny Armed Forces Day in Scarborough

The sun blazed down on Scarborough on Saturday as members from all branches of the armed forces flocked to the coast for the annual Armed Forces Day celebration.

A packed programme of displays, parades, band performances, live demonstrations and aerobatic displays entertained the many thousands of people who descended on the town in a display of solidarity with those who serve and who have served.

The day began with a welcome from the town crier which was immediately followed by a parade from two Norwegian junior marching bands.

Aerial displays from The Strikemaster Air Display team, The Titans Air Display team, The Starlings Aerobatic team and Peter Davies in his autogyro kept crowds looking skywards throughout the day, as the skies above South Bay were filled incredible death defying manoeuvres.

There was also plenty of entertainment on the ground thanks to marching bands, military parades, live demonstrations and interactive exhibits and, for the first time ever, a life-sized vintage Army jeep-type vehicle created out of cardboard and paper which was displayed on the West Pier as part of the main event.

In addition, the huge crowds browsed stalls from a wealth of charities, partners and military organisations on the seafront.

Once again Scarborough did the Armed Forces proud, welcoming both veterans and current military personnel to the town with open arms in a day that will live long in the memory of those who attended.

1 . Scarborough Armed Forces Day 2023 Town was packed for a busy Armed Forces Day Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Scarborough Armed Forces Day 2023 Ready for inspection Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Scarborough Armed Forces Day 2023 Union flags were everywhere Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4 . Scarborough Armed Forces Day 2023 Standard bearers marching Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales