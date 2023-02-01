IN PICTURES: 31 things you will only know if you grew up in Scarborough

Every town and city has its quirks, but here in Scarborough you know you are born and bred if you have experienced any of these 31 things...
From navigating the seafront’s back alleys to avoid tourists or fond birthday party memories of children’s entertainers, these are things you will only understand if you grew up here in Scarborough.
1. Dave Marshall ran your school disco
You know you are from Scarborough if you went to a school disco and Dave Marshall was there, teaching you the dance moves to Black Lace’s Superman and Bridge Over Troubled Water.
Photo: Andrew Higgins
2. Tourist Destination
You will be used to people's first response when they hear you are from Scarborough being: "Oh, I used to go there on holiday when I was a kid".
Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Woolworths
If you grew up in Scarborough pre-2008, then Woolworths is still your meeting spot in the town centre.
Photo: Andrew Higgins
4. Seaside Danny Wilde
If you know the correct response when someone shouts ‘Seaside’ is ‘Danny Wilde, say seaside Danny Wilde’ then congratulations, you are from Scarborough.
Photo: Dave Kettlewell