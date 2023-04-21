IN PICTURES: 33 photos of Scarborough's lost attractions over the decades including Mr Marvels, Atlantis and Kinderland
Scarborough’s North Bay has evolved throughout the decades, with plenty of much-loved attractions and amusements.
By George Buksmann
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:48 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 11:50 BST
The Scarborough News has looked back in its retro archive at some of the sites which once proudly stood in our town from the 20th Century to present, with many Scarborough residents and tourists missing them dearly.
From iconic parks to many of the amusement sites that will have a place in people’s hearts … take a look back at these classic photos of Scarborough’s North Bay.
