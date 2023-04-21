News you can trust since 1882
How many of these attractions do you recognise from strolling around North Bay across the decades?How many of these attractions do you recognise from strolling around North Bay across the decades?
How many of these attractions do you recognise from strolling around North Bay across the decades?

IN PICTURES: 33 photos of Scarborough's lost attractions over the decades including Mr Marvels, Atlantis and Kinderland

Scarborough’s North Bay has evolved throughout the decades, with plenty of much-loved attractions and amusements.

By George Buksmann
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:48 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 11:50 BST

The Scarborough News has looked back in its retro archive at some of the sites which once proudly stood in our town from the 20th Century to present, with many Scarborough residents and tourists missing them dearly.

From iconic parks to many of the amusement sites that will have a place in people’s hearts … take a look back at these classic photos of Scarborough’s North Bay.

The former Corner Cafe site fully cleared for The Sands development in 2007.

1. North Bay Attractions

The former Corner Cafe site fully cleared for The Sands development in 2007. Photo: Andrew Higgins

A fun day out at Zoo and Marineland/Mr Marvels.

2. North Bay Attractions

A fun day out at Zoo and Marineland/Mr Marvels. Photo: Contributed

Scarborough's modern Open Air Theatre now regularly draws large crowds throughout the summer season.

3. North Bay Attractions

Scarborough's modern Open Air Theatre now regularly draws large crowds throughout the summer season. Photo: Cuffe & Taylor

An aerial view of North Bay prior to Kinderland and the modern Open Air Theatre.

4. North Bay Attractions

An aerial view of North Bay prior to Kinderland and the modern Open Air Theatre. Photo: Contributed

