Check out our picture special on a Big Night Out in Scarborough, in September 2017.

IN PICTURES: 35 photos from a Big Night Out in Scarborough in September 2017

We turn the clock back to September 2017 for our latest Big Night Out gallery.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:51 BST

From Mist Bar to Waterhouse, there have always been lots of great places to enjoy an evening with friends in Scarborough.

Browse our latest gallery to see if you feature.

Andrew, Jayne, Paula & Shaun having a fun time in The Scarborough Flyer.

1. Scarborough Big Night Out September 2017

Andrew, Jayne, Paula & Shaun having a fun time in The Scarborough Flyer.

Danny & Chris catch up over a carling in The Scarborough Flyer.

2. Scarborough Big Night Out September 2017

Danny & Chris catch up over a carling in The Scarborough Flyer.

Colin & Zoe give an evening in The Scarborough Flyer the thumbs up.

3. Scarborough Big Night Out September 2017

Colin & Zoe give an evening in The Scarborough Flyer the thumbs up.

Andy & Lez enjoying the football on the big screen in The Scarborough Flyer.

4. Scarborough Big Night Out September 2017

Andy & Lez enjoying the football on the big screen in The Scarborough Flyer.

