Check out the images below from past Race for Life events!

IN PICTURES: 37 photos from Race for Life in Scarborough across the years

Cancer Research’s Race for Life returns to Scarborough next week, on Wednesday May 24.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 15th May 2023, 17:20 BST

This is the 30th year of Race for Life and participants will receive a special medal to mark the milestone.  

The Race for Life events take place at Sealife Centre on Scalby Mills Road on Wednesday May 24.

The races are open to people of all ages and abilities and the usual 3k, 5k and 10k events return.

Cancer Research UK Race for Life, in partnership with Standard Life, is the UK’s largest charity mass participation event.

There’s still time to enter the race, it costs £17.49 for adults, £11 for children and children aged five or below go free – sign up here!

Enjoying the evening at Race for Life in 2018.

1. Race for Life

Enjoying the evening at Race for Life in 2018. Photo: Richard Ponter

Race for Life in Scarborough in 2018.

2. Race for Life

Race for Life in Scarborough in 2018. Photo: Richard Ponter

Racing around North Bay in 2018.

3. Race for Life

Racing around North Bay in 2018. Photo: Richard Ponter

Ready for action in 2018.

4. Race for Life

Ready for action in 2018. Photo: Richard Ponter

