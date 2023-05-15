IN PICTURES: 37 photos from Race for Life in Scarborough across the years

Cancer Research’s Race for Life returns to Scarborough next week, on Wednesday May 24.

This is the 30th year of Race for Life and participants will receive a special medal to mark the milestone.

The Race for Life events take place at Sealife Centre on Scalby Mills Road on Wednesday May 24.

The races are open to people of all ages and abilities and the usual 3k, 5k and 10k events return.

Cancer Research UK Race for Life, in partnership with Standard Life, is the UK’s largest charity mass participation event.

There’s still time to enter the race, it costs £17.49 for adults, £11 for children and children aged five or below go free – sign up here!

Undefined: readMore

1 . Race for Life Enjoying the evening at Race for Life in 2018. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Race for Life Race for Life in Scarborough in 2018. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Race for Life Racing around North Bay in 2018. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4 . Race for Life Ready for action in 2018. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 10