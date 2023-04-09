IN PICTURES: 39 photographs from the Scalby Walk over the last 20 years

The annual charity walk across Scalby returns on Easter Monday.

Scalby Walk returns on Monday April 10 for its 62nd event.

The walk will begin at 10.30am from The Plough Inn in Scalby, where walkers will walk to the Red Lion in Cloughton, and back.

The route includes refreshment breaks for half a pint of bitter, lager or squash at four different pubs on the route, including The Three Jolly Sailors in Burniston, The Red Lion in Cloughton, The Blacksmiths Arms in Cloughton and The Oak Wheel in Burniston.

Scalby Walk started on Easter Monday 1959 and began as a bet in The Plough Inn, Scalby between Mr Frank ‘Sparky’ Sparks and a group of young men.

Mr Sparks was scolding some young men for going everywhere by car, even from pub to pub and he bet them that he could walk to Burniston and Cloughton and consume a pint in each pub along the way, and back to Scalby quicker and with less fatigue than they could.

Mr Sparks won the bet, and now walkers walk the same route each Easter Monday to raise money for charity.

1 . Pictures from the Scalby Walk over the last 20 years The Scalby Walk commences Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Pictures from the Scalby Walk over the last 20 years Tony Peers sets off the racegoers Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Pictures from the Scalby Walk over the last 20 years 50th Scalby Walk (from left) Kris Brennan, Graham Beaver, Jean Beaver, Maureen Cullingworth, Rustie Wright, Joanne Rodger and Liz Thomas Photo: Neil Silk Photo Sales

4 . Pictures from the Scalby Walk over the last 20 years Family fun day out Photo: Andrew Higgins Photo Sales