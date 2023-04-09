News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Fantastic images from the last 20 years of the Scalby Walk
Fantastic images from the last 20 years of the Scalby Walk

IN PICTURES: 39 photographs from the Scalby Walk over the last 20 years

The annual charity walk across Scalby returns on Easter Monday.

By Louise Perrin
Published 6th Apr 2023, 17:03 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 14:52 BST

Scalby Walk returns on Monday April 10 for its 62nd event.

The walk will begin at 10.30am from The Plough Inn in Scalby, where walkers will walk to the Red Lion in Cloughton, and back.

The route includes refreshment breaks for half a pint of bitter, lager or squash at four different pubs on the route, including The Three Jolly Sailors in Burniston, The Red Lion in Cloughton, The Blacksmiths Arms in Cloughton and The Oak Wheel in Burniston.

Scalby Walk started on Easter Monday 1959 and began as a bet in The Plough Inn, Scalby between Mr Frank ‘Sparky’ Sparks and a group of young men.

Mr Sparks was scolding some young men for going everywhere by car, even from pub to pub and he bet them that he could walk to Burniston and Cloughton and consume a pint in each pub along the way, and back to Scalby quicker and with less fatigue than they could.

Mr Sparks won the bet, and now walkers walk the same route each Easter Monday to raise money for charity.

The Scalby Walk commences

1. Pictures from the Scalby Walk over the last 20 years

The Scalby Walk commences Photo: Richard Ponter

Tony Peers sets off the racegoers

2. Pictures from the Scalby Walk over the last 20 years

Tony Peers sets off the racegoers Photo: Richard Ponter

50th Scalby Walk (from left) Kris Brennan, Graham Beaver, Jean Beaver, Maureen Cullingworth, Rustie Wright, Joanne Rodger and Liz Thomas

3. Pictures from the Scalby Walk over the last 20 years

50th Scalby Walk (from left) Kris Brennan, Graham Beaver, Jean Beaver, Maureen Cullingworth, Rustie Wright, Joanne Rodger and Liz Thomas Photo: Neil Silk

Family fun day out

4. Pictures from the Scalby Walk over the last 20 years

Family fun day out Photo: Andrew Higgins

