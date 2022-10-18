IN PICTURES: 8 photos as Scarborough Surf Festival returns to the coast
Scarborough’s annual surf festival returned to the seaside town on Saturday October 15.
The event took place on Scarborough’s North Bay beach where the sun shined on the sea-lovers.
Dexter’s Surf School offered taster surf lessons for all ages throughout the day, which were free but a donation of £5 to the Closer Communities charity was suggested.
The Wave Project offered an example of their wave therapy sessions, so people can get involved and see what they’re about.
People will be able to have a go on the surf simulator and climbing wall and get involved in creating large scale sand art on the beach with Animated Objects.
As well as all this, there was a fun surfing competitionfor children aged 8 to 14 and a competitive ‘expression session’.