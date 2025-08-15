Powerful words came from Major John Senior MBE DL and Nick Taylor, each sharing memories of fathers who fought in those distant campaigns.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Sarah Mason told of her grandfathers’ service in Europe.

Robert Hird, RAF veteran allowed his uncle’s courage at Kohima to be shared — and wore his Burma Star with pride.

The Scarborough Seagals WI laid their beautiful handmade wreath and, in thanks, received the VJ Day 80 Flag.

Cadets, Standards, and veterans paraded proudly.

Locals and visitors lined the square, forming a sea of support.

Wreaths and crosses were laid.

The Town Crier, David Birdsall, with Veronica, gave the rousing VJ Day cry and led two minutes of silent remembrance.

Rev Sam Tredwell brought us together in prayer.

President of the Royal British Legion - Scarborough Branch, Tom Fox, said: “We remembered. We honoured. We stood together.

“Thank you to everyone who came, supported, and shared this moment.”

1 . VJ Day commemorated in Scarborough Sea cadets being presented to Deputy Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Major John Senior MBE DL Photo: Tom Fox Photo Sales

2 . VJ Day commemorated in Scarborough Standard bearers and cadets at the commemoration Photo: Tom Fox Photo Sales

3 . VJ Day commemorated in Scarborough Town crier David Birdsall with his consort Veronica Dickinson Photo: Tom Fox Photo Sales