IN PICTURES: 80th anniversary of VJ Day commemorated in Scarborough

By Louise French
Published 15th Aug 2025, 17:49 BST
This morning (Friday August 15) at the Garden of Remembrance on Alma Square, the VJ Day 80th Anniversary Flag flew proudly in the breeze as the Royal British Legion – Scarborough Branch honoured all who served in the Pacific and Far East.

Powerful words came from Major John Senior MBE DL and Nick Taylor, each sharing memories of fathers who fought in those distant campaigns.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Sarah Mason told of her grandfathers’ service in Europe.

Robert Hird, RAF veteran allowed his uncle’s courage at Kohima to be shared — and wore his Burma Star with pride.

The Scarborough Seagals WI laid their beautiful handmade wreath and, in thanks, received the VJ Day 80 Flag.

Cadets, Standards, and veterans paraded proudly.

Locals and visitors lined the square, forming a sea of support.

Wreaths and crosses were laid.

The Town Crier, David Birdsall, with Veronica, gave the rousing VJ Day cry and led two minutes of silent remembrance.

Rev Sam Tredwell brought us together in prayer.

President of the Royal British Legion - Scarborough Branch, Tom Fox, said: “We remembered. We honoured. We stood together.

“Thank you to everyone who came, supported, and shared this moment.”

Sea cadets being presented to Deputy Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Major John Senior MBE DL

Sea cadets being presented to Deputy Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Major John Senior MBE DL Photo: Tom Fox

Standard bearers and cadets at the commemoration

Standard bearers and cadets at the commemoration Photo: Tom Fox

Town crier David Birdsall with his consort Veronica Dickinson

Town crier David Birdsall with his consort Veronica Dickinson Photo: Tom Fox

Deputy Mayor Cllr Sarah Mason meets those in attendance

Deputy Mayor Cllr Sarah Mason meets those in attendance Photo: Tom Fox

