Royal visits to the Yorkshire Coast

IN PICTURES: A look back at previous Royal visits ahead of William and Kate's visit to Scarborough

The Prince and Princess of Wales are to visit Scarborough on Thursday November 3.

By louise perrin
8 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Nov 2022, 6:15pm

Kensington Palace has confirmed that the royal couple will visit Scarborough during an official royal engagement to launch a new fund aimed at supporting mental health initiatives.

During the visit, Their Royal Highnesses are expected to meet and engage with several organisations that benefit from the funding and support young people with their mental health.

They will also see first-hand how community organisations across Scarborough are rallying to help those who are struggling with the rising cost of living.

The royal pair will meet with organisations who support the community in Scarborough.

1. Royal visits to the Yorkshire Coast

Cllr Bill chatt(L) the Mayor of Scarborough, walks with the Queen and Prince Phillip at the Opening of the Open Air Theatre

Photo: Andrew Higgins

2. Royal visits to Scarborough

HRH Anne, the Princess Royal, thanked staff at Scarborough Hospital at the height of the Covid pandemic with a visit in 2020.

Photo: submit

3. Royal visits to the Yorkshire Coast

The Duke of Kent waves to the crowds at Armed Forces Day in Scarborough - 25th June 2022

Photo: Simon Hulme

4. Royal visits to the Yorkshire Coast

King Charles III visited GCHQ in Scarborough in 2014

Photo: richard ponter

