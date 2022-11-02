Kensington Palace has confirmed that the royal couple will visit Scarborough during an official royal engagement to launch a new fund aimed at supporting mental health initiatives.

During the visit, Their Royal Highnesses are expected to meet and engage with several organisations that benefit from the funding and support young people with their mental health.

They will also see first-hand how community organisations across Scarborough are rallying to help those who are struggling with the rising cost of living.

The royal pair will meet with organisations who support the community in Scarborough.

