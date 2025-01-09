IN PICTURES: A look forward to some of the key events in Scarborough and Filey in 2025

From summer shows at Scarborough Open Air Theatre to Scarborough Sparkle and the Crazy Raft Race, the year is filled with a plethora of quirky and unique events.
Check out our handy gallery of featuring some of the main events happening in the Scarborough area in 2025.
1. Pancake Day Races
Tuesday March 4th - Join in the annual fun with costumed competitors competing for the title. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
2. Skipping Day
Tuesday March 4th - Every year hundreds of people descend on Scarborough's South Bay to join in with the annual Skipping Day fun Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Scarborough's Real Ale and Cider Festival at The Corporation Club
March 20th-23rd - The Real Ale and Cider Festival features dozens of different beers and ciders from around the country Photo: Richard Ponter
4. Scarborough Scooter Rally
April 18-21 - Check out the different scooters that descend on Scarborough Spa this Easter Photo: Richard Ponter
