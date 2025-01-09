Scarborough events 2025Scarborough events 2025
IN PICTURES: A look forward to some of the key events in Scarborough and Filey in 2025

By Louise French
Published 9th Jan 2025, 12:37 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 12:37 GMT
Scarborough is home to some of the brightest and best events on the Yorkshire coast.

From summer shows at Scarborough Open Air Theatre to Scarborough Sparkle and the Crazy Raft Race, the year is filled with a plethora of quirky and unique events.

Check out our handy gallery of featuring some of the main events happening in the Scarborough area in 2025.

Tuesday March 4th - Join in the annual fun with costumed competitors competing for the title.

1. Pancake Day Races

Tuesday March 4th - Join in the annual fun with costumed competitors competing for the title. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Tuesday March 4th - Every year hundreds of people descend on Scarborough's South Bay to join in with the annual Skipping Day fun

2. Skipping Day

Tuesday March 4th - Every year hundreds of people descend on Scarborough's South Bay to join in with the annual Skipping Day fun Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

March 20th-23rd - The Real Ale and Cider Festival features dozens of different beers and ciders from around the country

3. Scarborough's Real Ale and Cider Festival at The Corporation Club

March 20th-23rd - The Real Ale and Cider Festival features dozens of different beers and ciders from around the country Photo: Richard Ponter

April 18-21 - Check out the different scooters that descend on Scarborough Spa this Easter

4. Scarborough Scooter Rally

April 18-21 - Check out the different scooters that descend on Scarborough Spa this Easter Photo: Richard Ponter

