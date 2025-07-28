Fronted by the iconic Sharleen Spiteri, the band paid tribute to the audience: “Without every single one of you buying tickets and records, we wouldn’t be doing this for almost 40 years. So without you, this wouldn’t be possible – thank you Scarborough,” Spiteri told the crowd.

Celebrating nearly four decades since bursting onto the music scene with their hit single I Don’t Want A Lover, Texas lit up the Yorkshire Coast with their timeless hits.

The band performed a 90-minute set featuring fan favourites including Halo, Summer Son, Mr Haze, Say What You Want, and Black Eyed Boy.

Opening the show was special guest and rising country star Rianne Downey, who warmed up the crowd with a blend of country-folk originals and crowd favourites such as Rotterdam and Don’t Marry Her.

The TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre summer series continues with upcoming shows from Faithless (August 2) and Smashing Pumpkins (August 13).

For details and tickets, visit scarboroughopenairtheatre.com.

