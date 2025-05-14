Fun on the alpaca trail. pictures: Richard Ponterplaceholder image
IN PICTURES: Adorable alpacas await at Humble Bee Farm near Scarborough

By Duncan Atkins
Published 14th May 2025, 16:21 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 16:57 BST
If you fancy something a little different – you can meet the “awesome” alpacas of Humble Bee Farm at Flixton – and take them for their very own walking adventure.

Guests staying at the farm can book at 20-minute alpaca trek around one of the farm walks where they can meet alpacas including Belita, Olive and Clover and make friends with these adorable creatures.

Visit https://humblebeefarm.co.uk/alpaca-adventures/ for more info and the dates of the alpaca walks.

Rio walks the alpaca. picture: Richard Ponter

Dad Phil and Harry meet one of the alpacas. picture: Richard Ponter

Dad Louis, Rio, mum Danielle and Hattie having fun. picture: Richard Ponter

Hattie meets up with one of the alpacas. picture: Richard Ponter

