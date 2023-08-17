IN PICTURES: All the best photos from 2023 Danby Show, near Whitby

The 161st Danby Show drew in the crowds once more with show-goers enjoying everything from horses to handicrafts.
Photographer Richard Ponter captured the action.
Courtney Evans and Bethan Parker with Swiss Villais Black Nose sheep.
Steve Wright has eyes on the prize, with his super tomatoes.
A fine day at Danby Show.
Graeme Watson views the lovely flowers.
