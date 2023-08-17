News you can trust since 1882
Wonderful images from this year's Danby Show.

IN PICTURES: All the best photos from 2023 Danby Show, near Whitby

The 161st Danby Show drew in the crowds once more with show-goers enjoying everything from horses to handicrafts.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 17th Aug 2023, 10:32 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 10:54 BST

Photographer Richard Ponter captured the action.

Courtney Evans and Bethan Parker with Swiss Villais Black Nose sheep. picture: Richard Ponter

1. Danby Show 2023 pictures special

Courtney Evans and Bethan Parker with Swiss Villais Black Nose sheep. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Steve Wright has eyes on the prize, with his super tomatoes. picture: Richard Ponter

2. Danby Show 2023 pictures special

Steve Wright has eyes on the prize, with his super tomatoes. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

A fine day at Danby Show. picture: Richard Ponter

3. Danby Show 2023 pictures special

A fine day at Danby Show. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Graeme Watson views the lovely flowers. picture: Richard Ponter

4. Danby Show 2023 pictures special

Graeme Watson views the lovely flowers. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

