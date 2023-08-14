IN PICTURES: all the best photos from Whitby Regatta 2023 Saturday and Sunday

Whitby Regatta has attracted thousands of people this weekend as the town has enjoyed a carnival atmosphere, with some great action at sea, on land and in the air.
Here are some pictures of the weekend’s action.
1. Whitby Regatta 2023
The Wilson family have a great day.
picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter
Jude jumping for joy.
picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter
The Lancaster makes for a stunning sight on one of its two weekend flights over Whitby.
picture: Brian Murfield Photo: Brian Murfield
Nova Spreadbury presented with the match ball by a Falcons parachutist. She won a raffle to be presented with the ball ahead of the Whitby Town v Atherton Collieries match. picture: Brian Murfield Photo: submitted