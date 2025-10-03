The popular fair, which has been coming to the town for more than 50 years, features a huge collection of thrill rides, family rides and children’s attractions.
Teenagers can enjoy a ride on the Tagada, while families will love the dodgems, funhouse, Disco Fever and King Frogs.
Admission is free, and the fair will be open on Friday October 3 from 5pm to 10.30pm and Saturday October 4 from 1pm to 10.30pm.
Photographer Richard Ponter went along to capture all the fun of the fair – check out his pictures below:
