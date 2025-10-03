All the fun of Scarborough Fairplaceholder image
All the fun of Scarborough Fair

IN PICTURES: All the fun of Scarborough Fair

By Louise French
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 12:10 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2025, 12:42 BST
Scarborough Fair lit up the night sky as it returned to William Street Coach Park.

The popular fair, which has been coming to the town for more than 50 years, features a huge collection of thrill rides, family rides and children’s attractions.

Teenagers can enjoy a ride on the Tagada, while families will love the dodgems, funhouse, Disco Fever and King Frogs.

Admission is free, and the fair will be open on Friday October 3 from 5pm to 10.30pm and Saturday October 4 from 1pm to 10.30pm.

Photographer Richard Ponter went along to capture all the fun of the fair – check out his pictures below:

William Street Coach Park comes to life

1. All the fun of Scarborough Fair

William Street Coach Park comes to life Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Enjoying a toffee apple treat

2. All the fun of Scarborough Fair

Enjoying a toffee apple treat Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Crazy, crazy, crazy nights!

3. All the fun of Scarborough Fair

Crazy, crazy, crazy nights! Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
The louder you scream, the faster you go!

4. All the fun of Scarborough Fair

The louder you scream, the faster you go! Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice