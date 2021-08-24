In pictures: all the fun of Whitby Regatta 2021

People have been flocking to Whitby over the past few days to make the most of the town's popular regatta, returning after a Covid-enforced absence last year.

By Duncan Atkins
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 9:33 am
Rowers have been battling it out at sea while attractions on the West Cliff, the funfair and circus acts have kept families entertained.

Here are some pictures from the weekend.

Don't miss this week's Gazette for more photos and reaction from the regatta.

1. Whitby Regatta 2021

Youngsters making their most of the regatta rides. 214001h

Photo: Richard Ponter

2. Whitby Regatta 2021

Choosing a balloon on Regatta Monday. 214001g

Photo: Richard Ponter

3. Whitby Regatta 2021

Crowds on Pier Road on Regatta Monday. 214001t

Photo: Richard Ponter

4.

Round of applause at the end of the rowing presentation. w214002z

Photo: Richard Ponter

