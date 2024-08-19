All the fun of Whitby Regatta Sunday.All the fun of Whitby Regatta Sunday.
IN PICTURES: all the fun of Whitby Regatta 2024 as event attracts thousands

By Duncan Atkins
Published 19th Aug 2024, 11:57 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2024, 13:35 BST
The biggest event on Whitby’s calender drew in thousands of people over the weekend as the sun shone for Whitby Regatta.

We sent our photographer Richard Ponter along to capture the action.

Family fun at the Regatta.

Family fun at the Regatta.

Trouble on the West Cliff ...a visitor meets a Cyberman and Daleks.

Trouble on the West Cliff ...a visitor meets a Cyberman and Daleks.

Face painting fun.

Face painting fun.

Closing stages of a regatta ladies' race.

Closing stages of a regatta ladies' race.

