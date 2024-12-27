IN PICTURES: All the fun of Whitby's Boxing Day dip 2024

Here are some photos of the dip, which is organised each year by Whitby Lions.
1. Whitby Boxing Day dip 2024
Great view of the dippers racing towards the sea, from the west pier. picture: Graham Templeton Photo: Graham Templeton
2. Whitby Boxing Day dip 2024
Pikachu enjoys a refreshing dip! picture: Graham Templeton Photo: Graham Templeton
3. Whitby Boxing Day dip 2024
And they're off! picture: Brian Murfield Photo: Brian Murfield
4. Whitby Boxing Day dip 2024
Spectators enjoy the antics! picture: Brian Murfield Photo: Brian Murfield
