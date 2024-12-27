Cracking images from Whitby's Boxing Day dip.Cracking images from Whitby's Boxing Day dip.
IN PICTURES: All the fun of Whitby's Boxing Day dip 2024

By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th Dec 2024, 10:37 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 11:23 GMT
Hardy souls took to the chilly waters of the North Sea in the name of charity as Whitby’s traditional Boxing Day dip once again attracted a good crowd.

Here are some photos of the dip, which is organised each year by Whitby Lions.

Great view of the dippers racing towards the sea, from the west pier. picture: Graham Templeton

1. Whitby Boxing Day dip 2024

Great view of the dippers racing towards the sea, from the west pier. picture: Graham Templeton Photo: Graham Templeton

Pikachu enjoys a refreshing dip! picture: Graham Templeton

2. Whitby Boxing Day dip 2024

Pikachu enjoys a refreshing dip! picture: Graham Templeton Photo: Graham Templeton

And they're off! picture: Brian Murfield

3. Whitby Boxing Day dip 2024

And they're off! picture: Brian Murfield Photo: Brian Murfield

Spectators enjoy the antics! picture: Brian Murfield

4. Whitby Boxing Day dip 2024

Spectators enjoy the antics! picture: Brian Murfield Photo: Brian Murfield

