Whitby School students enjoy their prom night at Sneaton Castle. pictures: Richard Ponter

IN PICTURES: All the glitz and glamour of Whitby School prom

By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th Jun 2025, 11:00 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 11:00 BST
Whitby School students were dressed in their best for their prom night, marking a celebration at the end of their year 11 exams.

A large crowd gathered at Whitby's Sneaton Castle to watch guests arrive.

Photographer Richard Ponter captured the scenes.

Selfie time! picture: Richard Ponter

1. Whitby School Prom at Sneaton Castle

Selfie time! picture: Richard Ponter

A big crowd to welcome the prom guests. picture: Richard Ponter

2. Whitby School Prom at Sneaton Castle

A big crowd to welcome the prom guests. picture: Richard Ponter

Whitby School Prom at Sneaton Castle. picture: Richard Ponter

3. Whitby School Prom at Sneaton Castle

Whitby School Prom at Sneaton Castle. picture: Richard Ponter

Families enjoying the evening. picture: Richard Ponter

4. Whitby School Prom at Sneaton Castle

Families enjoying the evening. picture: Richard Ponter

