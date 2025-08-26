Forgefest 2025placeholder image
IN PICTURES: All the thrills and spills as Forgefest 2025 makes a splash in West Ayton

By Louise French
Published 26th Aug 2025, 12:54 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2025, 12:55 BST
Forgefest 2025 brought the James Allison memorial tug of war, an incredible darts challenge and a fantastic music festival to Ye Olde Forge Valley Inn.

New landladies Lydia Purnell and Caroline Peacock described their first Forgefest as an ‘amazing day’ and thanked everyone who had helped to stage the event.

A massive 1,000,001 charity darts challenge which took place during the week was completed just in time, and a special shout out was given on the Ye Olde Forge Valley Inn Facebook page to Jackson, who had single-handedly scored over 100,000 out of the first 400,000 scored.

The Ye Olde Forge Valley Inn were victorious over Brompton Cricket Club in the James Allison Memorial Tug of War, and the day was rounded off with a fantastic music festival with amazing bands.

Photographer Richard Ponter went along to capture some of the festival’s best moments.

Forge Valley Inn and Brompton CC Cricket teams with landlady Lydia Purnell

Forge Valley Inn and Brompton CC Cricket teams with landlady Lydia Purnell

The tug of war competition gets underway

The tug of war competition gets underway

Cheering on the competitors

Cheering on the competitors

Putting in some effort

Putting in some effort

