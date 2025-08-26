New landladies Lydia Purnell and Caroline Peacock described their first Forgefest as an ‘amazing day’ and thanked everyone who had helped to stage the event.

A massive 1,000,001 charity darts challenge which took place during the week was completed just in time, and a special shout out was given on the Ye Olde Forge Valley Inn Facebook page to Jackson, who had single-handedly scored over 100,000 out of the first 400,000 scored.

The Ye Olde Forge Valley Inn were victorious over Brompton Cricket Club in the James Allison Memorial Tug of War, and the day was rounded off with a fantastic music festival with amazing bands.

Photographer Richard Ponter went along to capture some of the festival’s best moments.

1 . Forgefest 2025 Forge Valley Inn and Brompton CC Cricket teams with landlady Lydia Purnell Photo: Richard Ponter

2 . Forgefest 2025 The tug of war competition gets underway Photo: Richard Ponter

3 . Forgefest 2025 Cheering on the competitors Photo: Richard Ponter

4 . Forgefest 2025 Putting in some effort Photo: Richard Ponter