More than 220 staff, pupils and parents took place in the school’s second colour run to raise funds for the PTA.

Speaking on behalf of the school, Jac Harper said: “It was another successful and exciting event for our Wheatcroft families.

“Sponsor money is still being collected, but we are hoping to have raised around £1,500 towards our PTA funds, which are a vital part of supporting our pupils with trips and other educational events.

“This year, we have had the support of local businesses sponsoring a colour station each, so a big thank you goes to Jitterbugs Childcare, The Harbour Bar, NDL electrical and Wright Pottage accountants.

“We’d also like to say a big thank you to our PTA for organising such a fantastic community event, and to our families for supporting the school as always!”

1 . Wheatcroft School Colour Run On your marks... get set... GO!!! Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Wheatcroft School Colour Run Getting ready for action Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Wheatcroft School Colour Run Rainbow runners on the course Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4 . Wheatcroft School Colour Run A haze of purple greets one young man Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales