Wheatcroft Primary School Colour Runplaceholder image
Wheatcroft Primary School Colour Run

IN PICTURES: An afternoon of fantastic Colour Run fun at Scarborough's Wheatcroft School

By Louise French
Published 19th May 2025, 13:35 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 17:08 BST
Wheatcroft Primary School played host to a colourful spectacle last Friday (May 16).

More than 220 staff, pupils and parents took place in the school’s second colour run to raise funds for the PTA.

Speaking on behalf of the school, Jac Harper said: “It was another successful and exciting event for our Wheatcroft families.

“Sponsor money is still being collected, but we are hoping to have raised around £1,500 towards our PTA funds, which are a vital part of supporting our pupils with trips and other educational events.

“This year, we have had the support of local businesses sponsoring a colour station each, so a big thank you goes to Jitterbugs Childcare, The Harbour Bar, NDL electrical and Wright Pottage accountants.

“We’d also like to say a big thank you to our PTA for organising such a fantastic community event, and to our families for supporting the school as always!”

On your marks... get set... GO!!!

1. Wheatcroft School Colour Run

On your marks... get set... GO!!! Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Getting ready for action

2. Wheatcroft School Colour Run

Getting ready for action Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Rainbow runners on the course

3. Wheatcroft School Colour Run

Rainbow runners on the course Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
A haze of purple greets one young man

4. Wheatcroft School Colour Run

A haze of purple greets one young man Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Scarborough
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice