More than 220 staff, pupils and parents took place in the school’s second colour run to raise funds for the PTA.
Speaking on behalf of the school, Jac Harper said: “It was another successful and exciting event for our Wheatcroft families.
“Sponsor money is still being collected, but we are hoping to have raised around £1,500 towards our PTA funds, which are a vital part of supporting our pupils with trips and other educational events.
“This year, we have had the support of local businesses sponsoring a colour station each, so a big thank you goes to Jitterbugs Childcare, The Harbour Bar, NDL electrical and Wright Pottage accountants.
“We’d also like to say a big thank you to our PTA for organising such a fantastic community event, and to our families for supporting the school as always!”
