Enjoying the evening at The Rainbow Centre Ball at Scarborough Spa.Enjoying the evening at The Rainbow Centre Ball at Scarborough Spa.
Enjoying the evening at The Rainbow Centre Ball at Scarborough Spa.

IN PICTURES: An unforgettable evening at Scarborough's first-ever Rainbow Ball

By Duncan Atkins
Published 9th Jun 2025, 12:28 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 14:15 BST
The first-ever Rainbow Ball – an unforgettable evening of entertainment, fine dining, and community celebration – took place on Saturday (June 7).

The evening marked a major milestone for The Rainbow Centre, with supporters from across the community coming together to celebrate and raise crucial funds for the Scarborough-based charity.

Guests were welcomed in style at the Sun Court, by the uplifting sounds of The Funky Choir, followed by a three-course meal in the Ocean Room, with radio personality Paddy Billington compering the evening’s entertainment and fundraising activities

Photographer Richard Ponter went along to Scarborough Spa to capture some images from the evening.

Dressed to impress at the ball!

1. Rainbow Centre Ball

Dressed to impress at the ball! Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
A great evening out at the Rainbow Centre Ball. picture: Richard Ponter

2. Rainbow Centre Ball

A great evening out at the Rainbow Centre Ball. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
A good night's entertainment. All photos by Richard Ponter

3. Rainbow Centre Ball

A good night's entertainment. All photos by Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
The Rainbow Centre Ball.

4. Rainbow Centre Ball

The Rainbow Centre Ball. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:ScarboroughScarborough Spa
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice