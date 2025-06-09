IN PICTURES: An unforgettable evening at Scarborough's first-ever Rainbow Ball

The evening marked a major milestone for The Rainbow Centre, with supporters from across the community coming together to celebrate and raise crucial funds for the Scarborough-based charity.
Guests were welcomed in style at the Sun Court, by the uplifting sounds of The Funky Choir, followed by a three-course meal in the Ocean Room, with radio personality Paddy Billington compering the evening’s entertainment and fundraising activities
Photographer Richard Ponter went along to Scarborough Spa to capture some images from the evening.
