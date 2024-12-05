In pictures: Aquarium of Light transforms Spa bandstand into underwater vision for Scarborough Lights 2024

A community light installation will transform the space from seaside to underwater beauty from 4pm until 11pm each evening from tonight (Thursday), with special dance performances throughout the ten days of the event.

Aquarium of Light is centred around the Sun Court’s famous bandstand, with a central sculpture created by local artist, Daniel Parker.

Five panels designed by the local community, led by Scarborough-based creative, Richard Milburn, will also feature, inspired by issues that sit at the heart of coastal sustainability: erosion, prevention, rescue and reflection.

A light scheme transforms the whole space into an underwater vision, which visitors can view free of charge from the path between the car park and the cliff lift. The display starts as dusk falls at 4pm.

The Aquarium of Light will be brought to life for 18 performances of a specially-commissioned interactive dance performance by professional dance troupe Dance Ahead, led by Zoe Gadd.

Each performance lasts ten minutes, with the seascape enhanced by light, soundscapes and music, and the audience invited into the Aquarium itself. The performances run from December 5-7 and 12-14 from 6pm.

Festival director Julian Caddy said: “This is a wonderfully reflective piece of work that we hope will make viewers think about how amazing it is to live on the coast, but also how we have a responsibility to take care of it if future generations are to gain as much enjoyment out of our coastline, beaches and waters.

“This event brings together a host of Yorkshire talent – Daniel, Richard working with community groups from Scarborough, and Zoe’s dancers, who all trained in Leeds, in a unique collaboration that will be enjoyed by visitors young and old.”

Spectator access to view the Aquarium of Light from outside is free, and tickets for the dance performances are available on a “pay as you feel” basis, with a suggested donation of £5 per person. To book, visit https://scarboroughfair.uk/events/aquarium-of-light-interactive-performance/

Scarborough Lights launched on November 15 at St Mary’s Church with the “Reflections” event and continues until December 22, with projects including the Scarborough Lights Advent Calendar at a host of locations around the town, Dino-bouts installations at Vernon Road and Aquarium Top roundabouts, Glow by Jacqui Barrowcliffe in St Helen’s Square and the “Stories Under The Stars” at Scarborough Art Gallery.

Peasholm Island is lit up until December 22, and visitors can have a selfie opportunity outside the Brunswick with the LED Light Tunnel and Shelter installation.

The festival will culminate with the South Cliff Fire Garden, running from December 18-22, which will see 225 candles lit in Scarborough’s Victorian Rose Garden, as well as a star walk, live fire performance, and food and drink from Embers, Geo and Candy Chops.

1 . Aquarium of Light The Aquarium of Light at Scarborough Spa Suncourt Bandstand. Pictured are dancers Haizea Andueza, Luis Dunn and Aline Simo Kamga Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Aquarium of Light Dancers Haizea Andueza and Luis Dunn Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Aquarium of Light Dancers during rehearsals Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4 . Aquarium of Light Zoe Leigh Gadd works with the dancers Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales