IN PICTURES: ASK Italian welcomes Gladstone Road Primary School to their new look Scarborough restaurant

ASK Italian manager, Tim Collier, said the restaurant which has re-opened this week after a major refurbishment, was excited to welcome the children.

He said: “We have helped them with their school topic on eating healthily, while also providing them with a little Italian education, including tasting Italian ingredients and giving every child the opportunity to get “hands on” and make/eat their own pizza!”

Class three teacher Blyss Walker said: “We can’t thank ASK enough.

“They have provided 93 pizzas completely free of charge for our children.

“The visit is part of our design and technology topic this term on healthy eating, where we’ve been looking at healthy balanced diets and what they should be eating.

“This combines with looking at what we are eating and how we keep healthy that we’re studing in PSHE.

“We’ve looked at how to make a healthy pizza and experimented with different pizza bases and tasted different toppings.

“I still can’t believe that ASK has given us 93 pizza for free!”

The children walked to the seafront and soon made themselves at home in the new look restaurant which now sports a vibrant, fresh and modern design. “The walk back to school when they’re all full of pizza may take a little longer,” joked Mrs Walker.

The children were quick to get stuck in and happy to offer their thoughts on the day.

Myilo said: “It was really fun at Ask, I enjoyed sharing my pizza with all my friends.”

Jack said: “I liked picking my toppings and shaping the dough.”

While Aditi said, “The toppings went really well, I liked spreading the sauce.”

1. ASK Italian welcomes Gladstone Road Primary School The restaurant has had a smart new look Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2. ASK Italian welcomes Gladstone Road Primary School Enjoying making healthy pizzas Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3. ASK Italian welcomes Gladstone Road Primary School Mrs Connor teaching the children Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4. ASK Italian welcomes Gladstone Primary School to their new look Scarborough restaurant Concentrating on the task Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales