Jean Blenkiron, one of the members of the Jubilee Committee which organised the event, said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better turnout, over 100 entrants used their creative and imaginative skills to, once again, provide a magnificent scarecrow trail.

One of the organisers, Chris Bailey, who provided a pop-up tea room in her garden said: “It was lovely to see so many families enjoying the event and the smiles on the children’s faces when they recognised their favourite characters.”

Many thanks to the Spar shop for selling the maps and Betton Farm for printing them.

All money raised from the event will be put back into the village of Ayton.

1 . Ayton Scarecrow Festival On the Chicken Run. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Ayton Scarecrow Festival Julie Smith takes a break with her scarecrows. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Ayton Scarecrow Festival The witch out and about. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales