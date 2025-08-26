Some great characters at the Ayton scarecrow trail.placeholder image
IN PICTURES: Ayton village scarecrow trail proves a huge success

By Duncan Atkins
Published 26th Aug 2025, 12:28 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2025, 12:43 BST
This year’s Ayton village scarecrow trail has been a fantastic success with a record number of entries.

Jean Blenkiron, one of the members of the Jubilee Committee which organised the event, said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better turnout, over 100 entrants used their creative and imaginative skills to, once again, provide a magnificent scarecrow trail.

One of the organisers, Chris Bailey, who provided a pop-up tea room in her garden said: “It was lovely to see so many families enjoying the event and the smiles on the children’s faces when they recognised their favourite characters.”

Many thanks to the Spar shop for selling the maps and Betton Farm for printing them.

All money raised from the event will be put back into the village of Ayton.

On the Chicken Run. picture: Richard Ponter

1. Ayton Scarecrow Festival

On the Chicken Run. picture: Richard Ponter

Julie Smith takes a break with her scarecrows. picture: Richard Ponter

2. Ayton Scarecrow Festival

Julie Smith takes a break with her scarecrows. picture: Richard Ponter

The witch out and about. picture: Richard Ponter

3. Ayton Scarecrow Festival

The witch out and about. picture: Richard Ponter

Roman and Ella meet Moana. picture: Richard Ponter

4. Ayton Scarecrow Festival

Roman and Ella meet Moana. picture: Richard Ponter

