IN PICTURES: Beth Mead and England Lionesses continue to celebrate stunning Euro 2025 win

The Lionesses fought back from 1-0 down to take the game to penalties - and they held their nerve in a tense shoot-out to claim back-to-back glory in the Euros tournament, defending the crown they won in 2022.
The Lionesses arrived at 10 Downing Street for a special celebration with Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner.
They were the first British team to win a major tournament on foreign soil.
Here are some photos of their celebrations.
England Lionesses Euro 2025 celebrations on the pitch and at Downing Street. pictures by Getty. Photo: Getty
The England squad wearing their winners' medals arrive in Downing Street for a reception at No 10, hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, in celebration of England's victory over Spain. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Photo: Dan Kitwood
Members of the England women's football team, leave Downing Street after a reception at No 10 - Beth Mead is at the front with Alessia Russo. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Photo: Dan Kitwood
The England squad wearing their winners' medals arrive in Downing Street for a reception at No 10, hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, with Beth Mead front row second left. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images. Photo: Dan Kitwood
