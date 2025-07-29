IN PICTURES: Beth Mead and England Lionesses continue to celebrate stunning Euro 2025 win

By Duncan Atkins
Published 29th Jul 2025, 17:02 BST
Hinderwell’s Beth Mead and her England Lionesses team-mates have been continuing their Euro 2025 celebrations back home following their stunning victory in the final over favourites Spain.

The Lionesses fought back from 1-0 down to take the game to penalties - and they held their nerve in a tense shoot-out to claim back-to-back glory in the Euros tournament, defending the crown they won in 2022.

The Lionesses arrived at 10 Downing Street for a special celebration with Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner.

They were the first British team to win a major tournament on foreign soil.

Here are some photos of their celebrations.

England Lionesses Euro 2025 celebrations on the pitch and at Downing Street.

England Lionesses Euro 2025 celebrations on the pitch and at Downing Street.

The England squad wearing their winners' medals arrive in Downing Street for a reception at No 10, hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, in celebration of England's victory over Spain.

The England squad wearing their winners' medals arrive in Downing Street for a reception at No 10, hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, in celebration of England's victory over Spain.

Members of the England women's football team, leave Downing Street after a reception at No 10 - Beth Mead is at the front with Alessia Russo.

Members of the England women's football team, leave Downing Street after a reception at No 10 - Beth Mead is at the front with Alessia Russo.

The England squad wearing their winners' medals arrive in Downing Street for a reception at No 10, hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, with Beth Mead front row second left.

The England squad wearing their winners' medals arrive in Downing Street for a reception at No 10, hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, with Beth Mead front row second left.

