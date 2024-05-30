Big Ideas by the SeaBig Ideas by the Sea
IN PICTURES: Big Ideas by the Sea festival brings colour and life to Scarborough

By Louise French
Published 30th May 2024, 10:41 BST
Updated 30th May 2024, 10:43 BST
A fortnight of engaging events aimed at exploring, debating and championing positive change related to the big environmental issues that concern us all has taken place at venues across Scarborough.

Now in its fourth year, the Big Ideas by the Sea Festival has taken place at a variety of venues across the town.

A diverse selection of forty events have been held, with activities on offer ranging from an archaeological dig at Paradise to a free family day out at Scarborough Castle.

The fourth year of the free environmental and creative festival saw world class speakers in their fields give talks on Egyptology, archaeology, wildlife, art and historical characters and also performances of a new play by Michelle Watts about the ‘father of flight’ George Cayley.

One of the highlights of the festival was The Big Day out at Scarborough Castle which saw a family fun-packed day of dancing, music and re-enactments with a special visit from the Roman sixth legion.

Photographers Richard Ponter and Jonathan Gawthorpe were on hand to capture some of the highlights from one of the biggest festivals on the Yorkshire coast.

Festival Co-director John Oxley was on hand to see discoveries at The Big Dig site at Paradise

Festival Co-director John Oxley was on hand to see discoveries at The Big Dig site at Paradise Photo: Richard Ponter

The Big Dig at Paradise - Scarborough College pupils enjoy the day

The Big Dig at Paradise - Scarborough College pupils enjoy the day Photo: Richard Ponter

The Big Dig at Paradise - Learning is fun!

The Big Dig at Paradise - Learning is fun! Photo: Richard Ponter

The Big Dig at Paradise - Marie Woods supervises the dig

The Big Dig at Paradise - Marie Woods supervises the dig Photo: Richard Ponter

