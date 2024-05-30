IN PICTURES: Big Ideas by the Sea festival brings colour and life to Scarborough

Now in its fourth year, the Big Ideas by the Sea Festival has taken place at a variety of venues across the town.

A diverse selection of forty events have been held, with activities on offer ranging from an archaeological dig at Paradise to a free family day out at Scarborough Castle.

The fourth year of the free environmental and creative festival saw world class speakers in their fields give talks on Egyptology, archaeology, wildlife, art and historical characters and also performances of a new play by Michelle Watts about the ‘father of flight’ George Cayley.

One of the highlights of the festival was The Big Day out at Scarborough Castle which saw a family fun-packed day of dancing, music and re-enactments with a special visit from the Roman sixth legion.

Photographers Richard Ponter and Jonathan Gawthorpe were on hand to capture some of the highlights from one of the biggest festivals on the Yorkshire coast.

