IN PICTURES: Blossoms wow fans at Scarborough Open Air Theatre concert

By Duncan Atkins
Published 11th Jul 2025, 09:42 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2025, 09:43 BST
Indie heroes Blossoms delighted fans with their headline show at TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre last night (July 10).

The BRIT Award and Mercury Prize nominees played an anthem-loaded set under sunny skies.

Kicking off their performance with Your Girlfriend, followed by hits including I Can’t Stand It, Perfect Me, Honey Sweet and more, while saving their biggest hits There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls), Charlemagne and the legendary sing-along Gary – complete with the famed 8ft gorilla, for the encore.

Joining them to get the night under way were special guests, one of rock’s hottest acts right now Inhaler and Leeds indie band Apollo Junction made their return to the coastal venue to open the show.

The season continues tonight with Rag ‘N’ Bone Man, Elles Bailey and Kerr Mercer, followed by McFly, Twin Atlantic and Devon on Saturday night.

Fans enjoying the show. photo: Cuffe & Taylor

1. Blossoms at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Fans enjoying the show. photo: Cuffe & Taylor

The gorilla mascot makes an appearance! photo: Cuffe & Taylor

2. Blossoms at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

The gorilla mascot makes an appearance! photo: Cuffe & Taylor

The stage lights up the arena. photo: Cuffe & Taylor

3. Blossoms at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

The stage lights up the arena. photo: Cuffe & Taylor

Fans ready to enjoy their evening out. photo: Cuffe & Taylor

4. Blossoms at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Fans ready to enjoy their evening out. photo: Cuffe & Taylor

