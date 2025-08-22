IN PICTURES: Brew+Bao brings its Asian fusion street food and craft beer to Scarborough

Bringing its signature blend of Asian fusion street food and craft beer excellence to the coast, Brew+Bao: Scarborough will offer a rotating selection of fresh brews, curated wines, spirits, and cocktails across eight taps, all served up in a high-energy, laid-back setting.

Whether you’re a foodie, a beer fan, or just after a great night out, Brew+Bao promises to become a must-visit destination.

Wayne Smith, Managing Director of Brew York, said: “We’ve been blown away by the response to Brew+Bao so far, and we’re excited to be opening our third site.

“It’s a stunning location with a strong community and the perfect vibe for what we’re all about – great beer, incredible food, and good times.”

Photographer Richard Ponter went to check out the new venue. Take a look through his pictures below:

1 . Brew+Bao opens in Scarborough Ebony Cooper working at the bar Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Brew+Bao opens in Scarborough The perfect location to enjoy lunch with a friend Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Brew+Bao opens in Scarborough Josh Wild and Damian Brandon Perks show off the new menu Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales