IN PICTURES: Bridlington Christmas Tree festival 'one of the highlights of the season'

The festival opened on Friday November 29 and runs until Sunday, December 15 – and Sewerby Women’s Institute (SWI) has been working hard to bring extra sparkle to the proceedings.

In addition to a forest of twinkling trees, there's a free Find the Robins treasure hunt for kids, musical entertainment and seasonal refreshments.

The festival’s opening times are: Fri 10am-8pm, Sat 10am-5pm, Sun 1-5pm, Mon 10am-1pm, Weds 10am-1pm. Entry: Adults £3 (under 16s free).

Bridlington’s Mayor Rick Arrand who, along with Mayoress Kim Arrand, opened the festival, said: “Christmas is a special time of year and the town’s Christmas Tree Festival makes it even more so.

“It's definitely one of the highlights of the season and not only raises a lot of smiles but also cash for good causes.”

This year money from the event will be donated to Breast Cancer Now.

And apart from organisers Sewerby WI and the team at St John’s Burlington Church, the festival has found many other friends among local businesses and organisations.

Many have signed up to provide trees, while Lloyd Dowson has stepped in as the main sponsor.

Maria Prchlik, from SWI, said: “We’re extremely grateful for all the help we've been given to enable us to get the festival off the ground – it's a great example of what a community working together can achieve.”

