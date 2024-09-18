IN PICTURES: Brompton and Sawdon Primary launches innovative wild school programme

The wild school programme will embrace the integration of outdoor learning across all subjects, developing pupil’s practical skills and environmental awareness.

Being a wild school inspires children by fostering a connection with nature, encouraging curiosity, and promoting a sense of freedom, allowing young people to learn not only through traditional methods but also from the vibrant, unpredictable classroom of the outdoors.

Head Teacher Gareth Robinson said: “We know how lucky we are to have such a beautiful, tranquil and rural setting.

“As a Wild School, we truly embrace this, grasping every opportunity to allow the children to learn and explore outdoors.

“Our teaching and learning is inspired by nature and we intend that every member of our community develops a sense of responsibility for the environment – at a local and global scale.

"We aspire to provide the highest quality education and the broadest range of amazing experiences and opportunities for our children, in the classroom and beyond, where every individual is valued, nurtured and supported to be their very best.

“We intend that every child leaves Brompton and Sawdon having achieved just that and is able to draw upon a wealth of happy memories of their time with us.”

An open morning for prospective new parents will take place at the school on Tuesday October 8.

