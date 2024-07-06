IN PICTURES: Bumper weekend of music at Scarborough Open Air Theatre kicks off with Lightning Seeds and Rick Astley

One of the country’s most beloved pop stars, Rick returned to the historic Yorkshire coast venue with special guests Lightning Seeds for a feel-food Friday night of hits.

Opening his set with Never Gonna Stop from 2023 album Are We There Yet, followed swiftly by 1980s’ fan favourite Together Forever, Rick Astley went on to have the crowd singing and dancing through his 36-year career alongside covers from the likes of CHIC and AC/DC, with Good Times and Highway To Hell – which gave the singing star chance to show off his drum skills.

And he was unashamed in making fans wait for the biggest hit of the night, the era-defining smash Never Gonna Give You Up bringing smiles to the faces of young and old alike.

Opening the night were special guests Lightning Seeds, setting the tone for singalong anthems with their hits Life of Riley, Lucky You and Change.

But it was football anthem Three Lions – which frontman Ian Broudie introduced as a ‘message of hope’ ahead of England’s Euros quarter final match today (Satursday, July 6) – that had the entire crowd in full voiced appreciation for a spine-tingling few minutes.

The season continues tonight (July 6) with Fatboy Slim and on Sunday (July 7)with Paul Weller.

Tickets for all shows are on sale via scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or in person from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723) 818111.

