IN PICTURES: Busy season ahead for Scarborough Fair Collection

Now, with what began as a "casual love" for the glories of the past, the Scarborough Fair Collection features its own Wurlitzer, fairground rides, vintage motorbikes and classic cars.

With a secret glimpse behind the scenes as volunteers and staff prepare to reopen, a little insight is gifted into a flurry of last minute preparations ahead of the start of the summer season for the popular attraction, which as the only one undercover in the area can find itself particularly busy on rainy days.

Organisers said the work, all through winter, never stops.

Since the doors were closed in November, there has been a steady stream of preparations with maintenance and dismantling, and with independent inspectors in to road-test each of the rides.

"We are looking forward to another busy and successful season," they said.

"We can't wait to see old faces and new."

Among the highlights in the collection at the Flower of May Holiday Park is the Showman's Engine featured in the 1962 British comedy film The Iron Maiden, and more than a dozen organs each with its own incredible history.

The Scarborough Fair Collection is open Wednesday to Saturday.

