IN PICTURES: 'Buzzing atmosphere' - North Yorkshire Moors Railway welcomes 5,000 to steam gala

With a buzzing atmosphere and a great line-up of visiting and home fleet locomotives, this year’s Annual Steam Gala was a roaring success with 5,000 passengers welcomed across the four-day event.

The event showcased an impressive roster of guest locomotives, including:

•Ivatt 2MT No. 41313, courtesy of Isle of Wight Steam Railway

•BR Standard 4MT No. 80078, courtesy of S Robinson

•Standard 2MT No. 78019, courtesy of Charles Newton and the Loughborough Standard Locomotive Group Ltd

•No. 34072 257 Squadron, courtesy of Southern Locomotives Ltd

The visitors were given a warm Yorkshire welcome and were part of an extensive timetable alongside the NYMR’s home fleet, including Black 5 No. 5428 'Eric Treacy', SR Schools No. 926 'Repton', Lambton Tank No. 29 'Peggy', Cockerill No. 8 'Lucie', and BR Standard 4 Tank No. 80136 which was renumbered for the Annual Steam Gala as No. 80116.

The original No. 80116 hauled the last train from Middlesbrough to Whitby West Cliff, carrying the The Economist headboard.

Nick Simpson, Head of Mechanical Engineering, said: “This year’s Annual Steam Gala was such a success thanks to the staff, volunteers, and locomotive owners for all of their hard work behind the scenes to make everything run smoothly.

"It’s all hands on deck for the whole NYMR team, from the engine prep all the way to customer service for the full event to provide an unforgettable experience.”

Charlotte Hawes, Events & Guest Experience Manager, added: “The Annual Steam Gala is always a highlight event of the year, and this year was no different.

"It was great to see so many returning visitors to ride behind some incredible visiting locomotives, and also welcome budding rail enthusiasts riding behind steam for the first time - and what an atmosphere for it too.

"We are delighted that the event was such a success and we’re already in planning stages for 2026.”

Visit www.nymr.co.uk/book-tickets for more information and to book tickets to the NYMR.

Photographer Richard Ponter was there to capture the action on camera.

NYMR Steam Gala Beth Ghest stokes the fire. photo: Richard Ponter

NYMR Steam Gala Matt Edmondson in the cabin. photo: Richard Ponter

NYMR steam gala Crowds at the diesel gala. photo: Neil Norman