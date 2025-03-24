IN PICTURES: Campaigners in Burniston march to protest at gas rig plans

By Duncan Atkins
Published 24th Mar 2025, 11:48 BST
A campaign protest march against plans for a gas drilling rig in Burniston, Scarborough, attracted more than 200 people.

They marched in opposition to proposals by Europa Oil & Gas to explore for gas on agricultural land at Burniston and the North York Moors National Park.

Residents marching in protest at the gas drilling rig plans for Burniston.

1. Burniston fracking protest

Residents marching in protest at the gas drilling rig plans for Burniston.

Posing for the photographer before the march.

2. Burniston Fracking Protest

Posing for the photographer before the march.

Residents march to get their point across.

Residents march to get their point across.

Residents march to get their point across.

Sending a message regarding the proposal.

Sending a message regarding the proposal.

Sending a message regarding the proposal.

