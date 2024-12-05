Hundreds of cats are currently looking for loving new homes at Filey Cat Recueplaceholder image
IN PICTURES: Check out the adorable cats and kittens looking for loving homes at Filey Cat Rescue

By Louise French
Published 5th Dec 2024, 10:09 BST
Updated 5th Dec 2024, 10:23 BST
Filey Cat Rescue has shared details of some of the cats and kittens currently looking for their forever homes at its sanctuary in Gristhorpe.

Since opening in 2022, Filey Cat Rescue has helped over 1600 cats and kittens, 300 of which currently reside at the Little Heroes Sanctuary in Gristhorpe while they await their new homes.

Filey Cat Rescue, works hard to rescue, rehabilitate and re-home cats and kittens in need across the county and beyond.

To find out more about the work they do, as well as how to adopt, foster, volunteer or fundraise with the charity, you can get in touch in the following ways:

​​​Here are just a few of the sanctuary’s incredible rescuees, some with their companions, looking for their fur-ever homes

The sanctuary has helped over 1600 cats and kittens over the last two years

The sanctuary has helped over 1600 cats and kittens over the last two years

To be re-homed with Rosie. Our little miracle looking for a miracle. Trevor survived FIP. We are so proud of you.

To be re-homed with Rosie. Our little miracle looking for a miracle. Trevor survived FIP. We are so proud of you.

To be re-homed with Trevor. Filled with love, charm, playfulness and adoration for Trevor.

To be re-homed with Trevor. Filled with love, charm, playfulness and adoration for Trevor.

A long term favourite who's greatest pastime is soaking up the sun with a spot of sunbathing.

A long term favourite who's greatest pastime is soaking up the sun with a spot of sunbathing.

