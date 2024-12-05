IN PICTURES: Check out the adorable cats and kittens looking for loving homes at Filey Cat Rescue

Since opening in 2022, Filey Cat Rescue has helped over 1600 cats and kittens, 300 of which currently reside at the Little Heroes Sanctuary in Gristhorpe while they await their new homes.

Filey Cat Rescue, works hard to rescue, rehabilitate and re-home cats and kittens in need across the county and beyond.

To find out more about the work they do, as well as how to adopt, foster, volunteer or fundraise with the charity, you can get in touch in the following ways:

Visit the sanctuary on one of their "Drop-in Saturdays" from 11-4pm.

Complete the online application form at https://www.fileycatrescue.org/fostering-and-adoption

Contact the centre directly by phone on 07796 950 817 or email [email protected] .

. Find out more on Filey Cat Rescues’ Facebook page.

​​​Here are just a few of the sanctuary’s incredible rescuees, some with their companions, looking for their fur-ever homes

1 . Filey Cat Rescue The sanctuary has helped over 1600 cats and kittens over the last two years Photo: Filey Cat Rescue Photo Sales

2 . Trevor To be re-homed with Rosie. Our little miracle looking for a miracle. Trevor survived FIP. We are so proud of you. Photo: Filey Cat Rescue Photo Sales

3 . Rosie To be re-homed with Trevor. Filled with love, charm, playfulness and adoration for Trevor. Photo: Filey Cat Rescue Photo Sales