IN PICTURES: Check out the Horseshoe Hotel for sale near Whitby - could it be yours?

The Horseshoe Hotel is located in Egton Bridge near Whitby and is currently for sale.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 1st Feb 2024, 12:20 GMT

Alan J Picken are delighted to offer this very well-known, established & popular, dog-friendly Hotel, Pub/Restaurant and Farm Shop busines onto the market.

This is an outstanding opportunity for even the most discerning of purchasers to acquire a very well-known, established & popular, dog-friendly Hotel, Pub/Restaurant and Farm Shop business ‘Horseshoe Hotel’, which is only offered for sale due to our clients wishing to take life a little easier and retire.

There are 6 beautifully appointed ensuite double bedrooms offering double or twin accommodation, each room achieving circa £100 per night with a 92% occupation rate. Bookings are made directly as well as through.

The restaurant is open Monday to Saturday, serving seasonal food with an unfussy approach.

The Farm Shop is Situated in the grounds of The Horseshoe Hotel, it is a must see when visiting the area. It caters for a traveler’s every need from delicious homemade refreshments to unique take home gifts. The gift department is full of unique individual finds, as well as local artwork, jewellery and a large range of toiletries from ‘Cosy Cottage’ based in Malton.

The current owners have established an excellent reputation and therefore attracts a local and loyal clientele as well as those from further afield visiting the beautiful North York Moors National Park with its fantastic scenery, great walks and many other attractions and activities.

Alan J Picken trust this will prove a resoundingly successful acquisition, for a dedicated enthusiastic working proprietor to continue to exploit the full potential and derive maximum profits. Early inspection of this magnificent opportunity is strongly recommended even for the most discerning of purchasers.

The hotel is for sale for £235,000 and can be found on the Zoopla website here.

